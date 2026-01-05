Dongwon F&B’s Dim Sum series dominates domestic market
Dongwon F&B has made a paradigm shift in the frozen dumpling market with its four Dim Sum products: Hargow, Cheong Fun, Xiao Long Bao and Bo Choi Kau.
Since first launching its Dim Sum product range in December 2020, the company has led frozen dumpling trends in the domestic market with a wide range of offerings.
The company’s Dim Sum products are strongly established in the local market. As of November 2025, the company had already sold 300 million individual dumplings, while sales from the Dim Sum series were expected to exceed 130 billion won ($90 million) by the end of 2025.
According to research firm Market Link, Dongwon F&B holds the largest market share for dim sum products. It achieved success by targeting consumers who were looking for new flavors, while also developing the shape and taste of the dumplings and continuing its consistent investment in research and development.
Each dumpling casing is made with flour and boiling water and is known for its clear appearance and chewy texture.
The Prawn Hargow contains a whole prawn in each piece, creating a chewy texture. The Xiao Long Bao includes finely chopped pork and vegetables that give a rich texture. The Cheong Fun’s flavorful sauce adds flavor to the pork and chive filling. The Bo Choi Kau presents a fragrant taste to consumers with its filling of prawn and sweet spinach.
After assembling, the dumplings are cooked in a steamer and snap frozen at minus 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). This process prevents ice particles from forming, locking in the flavor. The dumplings are delivered to stores via a cold-chain logistics channel that keeps the product fresh.
The Dim Sum series also displays an innovation in packaging technology. Dongwon F&B’s eco-friendly microcellular film packaging includes tiny pores that enhance its cooling effect. The design also lowers plastic use, resulting in a more environmentally friendly product. The company was given an award for this design from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources in 2025.
Dongwon F&B also recently enhanced the convenience of the Prawn Hargow product by adding a tray, which helps consumers heat the dumplings during microwave cooking.
The company plans to hold pop-up events and release new products in the future, its representatives said. “We will continue to invest in research and development to match our consumers’ tastes and enhance consumers’ satisfaction," said the company.
BY LEE DAHYUN [[email protected]]
"Promoted Content" articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as "Guest Reports," which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
