 Hyundai, Kia's U.S. sales rise 7.5% in 2025 on hybrid demand
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 16:41
All-new Kia Telluride SUV lineup [YONHAP]

Hyundai Motor Group said Monday its U.S. sales rose 7.5 percent in 2025 from a year earlier, driven by strong demand for hybrid and other eco-friendly models despite import tariffs.
 
The group said its combined U.S. sales climbed to 1,836,172 units last year from 1,708,293 in 2024. Hyundai Motor's sales rose 7.9 percent on-year to 984,017 units, while Kia's increased 7 percent to 852,155 units.
 

"Hyundai closed 2025 on a high note, achieving our fifth straight year of record retail sales, along with delivering best-ever December totals and retail sales," Randy Parker, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hyundai Motor North America, said in a press release.
 
Kia posted its annual sales record in the U.S. market for the third consecutive year in 2025.
 
"With the second-generation Telluride SUV and the highly anticipated K4 hatchback arriving in showrooms in the first quarter, and more new products on the way, we expect this positive momentum to continue into the new year and beyond," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia North America.
 
Sales of gasoline-electric hybrids and other eco-friendly models by the two automakers in the United States, one of the world's most important auto markets, surged 26 percent on-year to 434,725 units, according to company data.
 
In contrast, their combined sales of electric vehicles (EVs) fell 16 percent on-year to 103,697 units last year.
 
In December alone, the companies' combined U.S. sales rose 1.5 percent on-year to 162,400 vehicles. Hyundai's sales increased 0.9 percent to 87,397 units, while those of Kia gained 2.3 percent to 75,003 units.
 
All Hyundai Motor figures include sales of Genesis, its stand-alone luxury brand. 

Yonhap
