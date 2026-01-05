Hyundai's MobED robot snatches Best of Innovation award at CES 2026
LAS VEGAS — At CES 2026, Hyundai Motor Group’s four-legged MobED platform robot won the Best of Innovation award, the program's highest distinction, in the robotics category for its ability to maintain stable movement, even across unpredictable terrain.
It marks Hyundai's first-ever win at the CES Innovation Awards.
Measuring 74 centimeters (29 inches) in width and 115 centimeters in length, MobED comprises a rectangular chassis supported by four independently controlled wheels, which enables the robot to move reliably and at practical speeds, even in rough or obstructed environments.
Conceived as a multipurpose mobility platform, MobED is designed for broad application across industries, including logistics delivery, security patrols, video production, guidance services and personal mobility, according to Hyundai.
Another one of MobED's defining strengths is its ergonomics. The robot features a highly intuitive and user-friendly interface, allowing operators to control it with minimal training.
In addition, its controller uses a 3-D graphics-based touch screen, heightening its visual intuitiveness and strengthening its user accessibility.
The robot can reach a top speed of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) per hour and can operate for more than four hours on a single charge. Depending on the model configuration, it supports a maximum payload of 47 kilograms (103.6 pounds) to 57 kilograms.
MobED offers two models: MobED Basic, designed as a research and development tool for autonomous robotics, and MobED Pro, which has full autonomous driving capabilities.
The Pro is equipped with AI-driven algorithms and a sophisticated fusion of laser imaging, detection and ranging — or LiDAR — technology and camera sensors, enabling safe and efficient autonomous navigation in complex indoor and outdoor environments alike.
Mass production and customer sales are set for the first quarter of this year.
“This Best of Innovation award demonstrates how Hyundai’s robotics technology is evolving to enhance everyday life,” said Hyun Dong-jin, the head of Hyundai’s Robotics LAB. “Just as we unveiled MobED as a concept at CES four years ago and have now returned with a production-ready model, we will continue advancing AI-based autonomous robotics technologies to deliver innovative solutions that matter to our customers.”
