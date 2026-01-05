President Lee calls for new 'breakthrough' in Korea-China economic cooperation at business forum
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 14:12
- SARAH KIM
"Korea and China are like ships sailing together in the same sea, heading in the same direction," Lee said at the Korea-China business forum at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse — part of his four-day state visit for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"While pursuing technological advancement and economic growth, each country has contributed to the development of the other through interconnected industrial supply chains, leading the global economy."
However, he noted that despite such achievements, "the current global economic and trade environment no longer allows for the easy, established ways of the past."
He stressed that "technology is rapidly shifting, and supply chains have become as equally unpredictable." Thus, "relying solely on past momentum could lead to missing out during crucial turning points."
He noted that Korea-China trade has stagnated at around $300 billion and indicated that it is essential to explore new routes and new markets.
"Korea and China share cultural values, thanks to their geographic proximity and historical ties," Lee continued.
According to Lee, "new levels of cooperation are possible and necessary through AI and other future technologies," and "consumer goods such as household, beauty and food products, as well as cultural content including movies, music, games and sports, can offer new breakthroughs."
He added that "AI will broaden and deepen cooperation in various sectors, including manufacturing and services."
Lee was accompanied on the state visit by a large business delegation.
Consequently, the business forum was attended by China's Vice Premier He Lifeng and business leaders from the two countries, including the heads of Korea's four major conglomerates: Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.
The forum was also attended by Posco Group Chairman Chang In-hwa, the chairman of Posco Group, and Sohn Kyung-shik, the chairman of CJ Group and the Korea Enterprises Federation, as well as Jang Cheol-hyuk, the CEO of SM Entertainment, and Kim Chang-han, the CEO of game developer Krafton, who represented Korea's K-pop and gaming sectors, respectively.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
