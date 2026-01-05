Samsung, LG showcase AI innovations at CES 2026
LAS VEGAS — Korean tech giants Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are going all in at CES 2026 to show how they aim to infuse AI across all product lines, signaling a race to redefine how consumers interact with technology at home.
“We will lead the popularization of AI experiences by applying AI to all product categories and services," Samsung Electronics CEO Roh Tae-moon declared during a global news conference at its new standalone exhibition at the Wynn Hotel, held Sunday, two days before the beginning of CES 2026.
Samsung outlined four strategies to realize this vision: expanding consumer choice through open collaboration, optimizing AI services by combining on-device and cloud AI, ensuring consistency in user experience and reinforcing AI security and trust.
Demonstrating these ambitions, Samsung introduced its new TV-exclusive AI platform, “Vision AI Companion.” The platform enables users to ask questions about scenes, filming locations or background music while watching a film and receive real-time answers. To defend its lead against growing competition from Chinese manufacturers, Samsung also pushed the boundaries of display quality. Its 2026 TV lineup is the first in the industry to adopt HDR10+ Advanced, an upgraded version of high dynamic range technology that enhances brightness, color, contrast and motion handling.
In home appliances, Samsung set its sights on “liberating users from household chores” through AI. The new Bespoke AI Family Hub refrigerator, equipped with Google’s latest Gemini AI model, offers recipe suggestions based on available ingredients through a feature called “What should I eat today?” and provides weekly dietary reports via a “food note” service. The 2026 Bespoke AI Steam robot vacuum cleaner can even detect transparent spills on the floor.
Samsung also introduced brain health technology using its mobile and wearable devices. The system monitors cognitive decline by analyzing biometric signals and behavior patterns such as sleep, walking speed and finger movements.
On the same day, LG Electronics held its own product showcase titled “The Preview” at the Fontainebleau Hotel, where it revealed the 2026 OLED TV lineup. The star was the next-generation wallpaper TV, the LG OLED evo W6, featuring an ultra-slim design just nine millimeters thick. Despite its size, the all-in-one unit includes built-in speakers and attaches flush to the wall.
The 2026 OLED evo lineup features LG’s third-generation Alpha 11 AI processor, which maximizes screen brightness while minimizing reflectivity. LG claims the new TVs are up to 3.9 times brighter than conventional OLEDs, marking the highest brightness in its OLED history. The displays are also the first to be certified “Reflection Free Premium” by global testing and certification body Intertek for ultralow reflectivity.
LG also upgraded its AI user experience. The company’s proprietary smart TV platform, webOS26, now supports not only Microsoft Copilot but also Google Gemini, enhancing personalized AI functionality.
“With 13 years of OLED expertise, groundbreaking wireless transmission technology and form factor innovation, our new wallpaper TV W6 and advanced OLED evo lineup will deliver the most innovative viewing experience to global consumers,” said Park Hyoung-sei, President of Media Entertainment Solution Company at LG Electronics.
