 Samsung opts for independent exhibit as Chinese firms rush to grab prime CES real estate
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 15:53
Chinese electronics maker TCL sets up its booth at CES 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Jan. 4. YI WOO-LIM

Las Vegas — As Samsung Electronics moves out, China moves in: The Korean giant's bold decision to leave its longtime booth in the central hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and set up an independent exhibition at an entirely new location is raising questions ahead of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
 
Samsung Electronics had previously anchored prime real estate at the heart of the LVCC with a massive 3,368-square-meter (36,000-square-foot) booth. This year, however, it has moved to a solo exhibition space at the Wynn Hotel for CES 2026, the world's largest electronics show set to kick off on Wednesday.
 

As a result, what was once a high-profile zone at the exhibition dominated by Samsung and LG is now increasingly being filled by Chinese tech and appliance companies.
 
Samsung’s departure opened up what many considered the “golden spot” of the convention hall. Chinese electronics giant TCL quickly claimed the space, installing a massive curved display structure above its booth and constructing “AiMe Land” — an exhibit space for its household robot AiMe. A separate area will showcase its smart glasses brand RayNeo. Industry projections suggest China will account for 12 percent of global smart glasses shipments this year.
 
TCL’s former booth space was taken over by fellow Chinese brand Hisense, whose own former location was then in turn filled by companies like Changhong, Kling, Tuya and Even Realities, leading to a domino reshuffling of exhibition placements. Chinese robot vacuum maker Dreame, meanwhile, took over the spot previously used by SK Group at CES 2025.
 
Samsung’s choice to set up an independent showcase has caused speculation that the chipmaker is signaling a retreat from CES, meaning that the company may believe the event’s influence has waned and that it may be looking to reduce its spending.
 
Chinese electronics company Hisense sets up its booth against the backdrop of TCL's exhibition space at CES 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Jan. 4. [YI WOO-LIM]

However, the reality appears to be the opposite. The per-square-meter rate for exhibition space at the Wynn Hotel is reportedly higher than at the LVCC, and Samsung’s new space is also roughly 37 percent larger than last year, at 4,628 square meters. Analysts therefore view the shift not as a downgrade but as a strategic pivot in the company’s approach to exhibitions.
 
“The segmented layout at the LVCC made it difficult to offer a unified AI experience to visitors,” a Samsung official said. “We set up a dedicated space to improve immersion by offering visitors a chance to register in advance and experience it more holistically.”
 
Still, the effectiveness of the new strategy remains to be seen. The Wynn Hotel and the LVCC Central Hall are roughly a 20-minute walk apart, and some have pointed out the new location is less accessible.
 
Samsung Electronics unveils its new micro RGB TV at its ″The First Look″ event held at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on Dec. 4, 2025, ahead of CES 2026. [NEWS1]

“I feel that it might be harder to visit the Samsung booth this year because it's far from everything, plus the preregistration system,” said Alex Pena, a CES visitor.
 
Meanwhile, preparations inside the LVCC were in full swing ahead of opening day. Large boxes, wooden panels and construction sounds filled the halls. Companies including LG Innotek and LG Display shielded their booths with covers to prevent premature exposure of products. Chinese exhibitors like TCL and Dreame also enclosed their booths with partitions to guard against leaks before the show’s official debut.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YI WOO-LIM [[email protected]]
Samsung opts for independent exhibit as Chinese firms rush to grab prime CES real estate

