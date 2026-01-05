A new year of hope for Kiribati (KOR)

The first country in the world to welcome the new year is Kiribati, an island nation scattered across the South Pacific. To eliminate the inconvenience of having its territory divided by the International Date Line, the country shifted the line some 2,700 kilometers (1,678 miles) eastward. Its national flag, adopted at independence in 1979, depicts a rising sun over ocean waves and a frigatebird soaring far from land, symbols of hope and distance.Yet behind that hopeful imagery lies an existential crisis. Kiribati faces the prospect of disappearance as rising sea levels steadily engulf its land. Of the country’s 17 islands, 16 are coral atolls with an average elevation of just two meters above sea level. At the current pace of climate change, scientists predict that they could be fully submerged by 2050. Coastal villages are already eroding, farmland has been ruined by salt intrusion and freshwater supplies have been contaminated.With a population of about 120,000 and a per capita GDP of roughly $2,000, Kiribati is a small and resource-poor nation. Still, it has made efforts to adapt, building seawalls and relocating some communities to higher ground. These measures, however, have proven insufficient in the face of sweeping environmental change. As a result, the government has adopted a policy of “migration with dignity.”Kiribati has signed migration arrangements with Australia and secured state-owned farmland in Fiji. It is also working to establish a migration trust fund using revenue from its vast exclusive economic zone, one of the largest in the world. Even so, many citizens remain reluctant to leave, insisting that relocation is not a true solution.In 2020, the Young Architects Competition organized an international design contest focused on Kiribati, inviting ideas to sustain island communities despite flooding. A young Korean team that placed second proposed stilted housing built over the sea. The first-prize design was more practical, envisioning small floating pentagonal units that could be clustered together. Some units would serve as homes, while others would serve as gardens or fishing facilities, allowing for flexible and potentially limitless combinations.Ultimately, the only fundamental solution lies in addressing global climate change itself and halting the sea-level rise. It is a path widely acknowledged yet rarely chosen. Former President Teburoro Tito, who served as president from Oct. 1, 1994, to March 28, 2003, once lamented that island nations are like ants, while industrialized countries are elephants. As the new year begins, there is hope that the elephants will awaken and begin to shoulder their responsibility.세계에서 가장 먼저 새해를 맞은 나라는 남태평양의 군도 국가, 키리바시다. 날짜 변경선 양쪽으로 국토가 분산되었던 불편을 없애기 위해 변경선을 무려 2700㎞나 동쪽으로 이동시켰다. 1979년 독립 때 제정한 국기(사진)도 대양의 파도 위로 떠오르는 태양과 가장 멀리 난다는 군함조를 상징화했다.희망찬 국기와는 달리 이 나라는 심각한 소멸 위기에 처했다. 해수면이 상승해 국토 대부분이 잠겨가고 있기 때문이다. 17개의 섬 중 16개 환초섬의 해발고도는 평균 2m로 현재 속도를 고려할 때 2050년에 완전히 침수되리라 예측한다. 이미 해변 마을은 침식되고 농경지는 염화로 황폐해졌으며 식수 또한 오염되었다.인구 12만, 1인당 GDP 2000달러의 약소국이지만 방파제를 건설하고 고지대로 마을을 이전하는 등 노력했다. 그러나 거대한 환경 변화 앞에 역부족, 결국 ‘존엄한 이주’를 정책화할 수밖에 없었다. 오스트레일리아와 이주 협정을 맺고 피지에 국영농장을 확보했다. 키리바시가 소유한 세계 최대의 배타적 경제수역의 수익으로 이주 신탁기금도 마련 중이다. 그러나 대다수 국민은 “떠나는 것은 해결책이 아니다”라고 잔류를 희망한다.2020년 ‘젊은 건축가 네트워크(YAC)’에서 키리바시를 위한 현상경기를 개최해 침수에도 마을 공동체가 지속 가능한 아이디어를 공모했다. 2등 당선한 한국의 청년팀은 누각식 주택을 바다 위에 짓는 안을 제안했다. 1등은 작은 오각형 부유 단위를 만들어 집합하는 안으로 좀 더 실천적이다. 어떤 오각형은 주택, 어떤 것은 텃밭, 어떤 것은 어장 등 다양하고 무한한 결합이 가능한 이상적인 안이다.근본적인 해결은 지구적 기후 변화를 바로 잡아 해수면 상승을 방지하는 길이다. 누구나 알면서도 누구도 가려고 하지 않는 바로 그 길이다. 티토 전 대통령은 “섬나라들은 개미이고 산업화한 국가들은 코끼리다”라고 절규한다. 새해에는 코끼리들이 각성해 해결의 실마리를 풀기를 희망한다.