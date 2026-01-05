Venezuela operation signals opening chapter of global upheaval in the new year (KOR)

The United States under President Donald Trump carried out a surprise military operation on Saturday, arresting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and transporting him to the United States.The operation follows the Trump administration’s new national security strategy announced late last year, which emphasizes strengthening U.S. dominance in the Western Hemisphere. Trump said the United States would “never allow external forces to plunder our people in the hemisphere or push us out of it,” making clear that the goal was to remove the China-favoring Maduro regime. He added that Washington would “administer Venezuela until a safe, proper and prudent transfer of power is achieved.”China reacted sharply. Its foreign ministry said the United States had “seriously violated international law, infringed on Venezuela’s sovereignty and threatened peace and stability in Latin America and the Caribbean.” Beijing used Washington’s own words against it, invoking U.S. criticism of China’s unilateral actions that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.More troubling is the broader implication of Maduro’s removal. The operation appears to reflect a shift from the United States acting as a “global police officer” to positioning itself as a “Western Hemisphere police officer,” an approach some have dubbed “Donroeism,” a blend of 19th-century Monroe Doctrine isolationism and Trump’s worldview. This raises concerns about the ripple effects on Europe and Asia, where power vacuums could emerge if Washington tacitly accepts greater Russian influence in Europe and Chinese influence in Asia. It could mark the opening of an era of tacit accommodation among great powers.In the near term, the U.S. action in Venezuela could increase the risk of China's miscalculation regarding Taiwan. It may also signal that Trump's commitment to North Korean denuclearization is weaker than during his first term. North Korea underscored that message on Sunday by staging its third ballistic missile launch since the current South Korean government took office, signaling to Washington and Seoul that it sees itself as a nuclear-armed state unlike Venezuela.Against this backdrop of upheaval in the international security order, President Lee Jae Myung faces a heavy burden as he travels to China for his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. After receiving what many in Seoul see as a U.S. “bill” embedded in last year’s trade and security fact sheet, South Korea may now confront an equally demanding set of expectations from Beijing.Since taking office last year, Lee has pursued pragmatic diplomacy that prioritizes ties with the United States and Japan, helping stabilize the fallout from the martial law crisis and lay the foundation for South Korea’s foreign and security policy. In managing relations with China, Seoul should avoid being consumed by efforts to improve ties with North Korea and instead adapt to a transformed international order centered on the U.S.-China rivalry. With the United States as South Korea’s ally and China as a crucial neighbor, a sober and realistic reading of global dynamics is more essential than ever.새해 벽두 트럼프발 쇼크가 전 세계를 강타했다. 미국은 그제(3일) 전격 군사작전으로 니콜라스 마두로 베네수엘라 대통령을 체포한 뒤 미국으로 압송했다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 미국 우선주의가 자국 이익을 위해 필요할 경우엔 타국에 대한 군사 개입도 불사한다는 선언이나 마찬가지다. 관세 전쟁으로 촉발된 통상 질서의 개편에 이은 국제 정세의 대격변을 알리는 서막이다.안보와 통상 등 모든 면에서 대외 의존도가 높은 우리에게 강 건너 불일 수 없다. 미국의 군사작전은 지난해 말 공표된 새 국가안보전략에 담긴 서반구(남북 아메리카) 장악력 강화 방침과 무관하지 않다. 트럼프 대통령은 “외부 세력이 서반구에서 우리 국민을 약탈하고 우리를 반구 밖으로 몰아내는 것을 절대 허용하지 않을 것”이라고 강조했다. 반면에 서반구 밖의 일에는 소극적인 입장을 취할 수 있다. 미국이 ‘세계의 경찰’에서 ‘서반구의 경찰’로 물러나는 ‘돈로주의’(19세기 미 고립주의를 대표하는 먼로주의에 도널드 트럼프를 더한 합성어)가 현실화되면 그 여파는 우리에게 닥칠 수 있다. 미국이 유럽에선 러시아, 아시아에선 중국의 영향력을 일정 부분 인정하는 소위 ‘강대국 결탁의 시대’의 서막이 될 수 있다는 우려도 나온다.당장은 미·중 대립의 수위가 높아질 것이다. 트럼프 대통령은 이번 작전이 친중 성향의 마두로 정권을 축출하기 위한 것이라는 점을 분명히 하자 중국은 “국제법을 심각하게 위반하고, 베네수엘라 주권을 침해하며, 중남미와 카리브해 지역의 평화와 안정을 위협하는 패권적 행위”로 규정하며 맹반발했다. 중국은 석유 수입으로 베네수엘라 세입의 95%를 지탱해 줄 정도로 관계가 깊다. 더 나아가 미국의 베네수엘라 군사작전은 중국의 대만 군사작전에 대한 오판 가능성을 키울 수도 있다. 마침 중국 국빈 방문길에 올라 오늘 시진핑 국가주석과 정상회담을 하는 이재명 대통령의 어깨가 무거울 수밖에 없다.북한의 반응도 예의주시해야 한다. 마두로 축출을 보며 김정은 국방위원장도 몸을 사릴 것이란 전망은 낙관적 희망일 뿐, 핵무장 집착은 더욱 강해질 것이다. 북한은 어제 탄도미사일 발사 시위를 통해 핵보유국인 자신들은 베네수엘라와는 다르다는 메시지를 미국과 한국에 보냈다. 더구나 북한 비핵화에 대한 트럼프 행정부의 의지가 1기 때만큼 강하지 않다는 우려가 나오는 상황이다.세계 정세가 어떤 방향으로 흘러갈지 불확실성이 높아졌다. 이런 상황일수록 면밀하게 정세를 주시하며 한 수 앞을 내다보는 지혜를 발휘해야 한다. 지난해 취임 후 미·일 관계 중시라는 실용외교를 통해 외교·안보 정책의 바탕을 다진 뒤 중국 방문에 나선 이재명 대통령에게 국제 정세에 대한 냉철한 현실 인식이 그 어느 때보다 필요한 시점이다.