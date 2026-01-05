BTS to release world tour schedule on Jan. 14, new album to carry 14 tracks
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 08:05 Updated: 05 Jan. 2026, 08:27
- YOON SO-YEON
Fourteen may be the new key to BTS's 2026 plans: the megaband's upcoming new album will feature 14 tracks, and the schedule for the septet's world tour will be released on Jan. 14, according to BTS's agency BigHit Music.
The band's upcoming fifth full-length album will be the first new album in three years and nine months since "Proof" (2022) and the first full-length album in six years and one month since "Map of the Soul: 7" (2020).
The new album will feature 14 songs that show "BTS at this moment," according to the agency. Members worked together to express their thoughts and ideas to include in the music.
"The songs also express the members' gratitude to ARMY, who have waited for so long for the comeback," the agency said in a press release. ARMY is the name of BTS's fan club. "The story behind all songs is based on BTS's message to fans who have stuck by the band through all the long years."
BTS will also disclose the details of its new world tour on Jan. 14. This will be the band's first new tour in four years since "BTS Permission to Dance on Stage." Details will be uploaded to a new website set up just for the new album and the tour.
The news of BTS's long-awaited album and concert came on New Year's Day. The band had halted group activities ever since the oldest member, Jin, began his military duty on Dec. 13, 2022. All seven members completed their mandatory military service as of June 2025.
