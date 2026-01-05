BTS, Big Bang, Blackpink: What we know about K-pop in 2026

BTS to release world tour schedule on Jan. 14, new album to carry 14 tracks

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack resurges to No. 3 on Billboard 200

Veteran singer Yim Jae-beum to retire from four-decade-long music career

BTS member Suga let off with fine as prosecutors close DUI case

BTS members rake in $40M worth of earned media value during autumn fashion week events

No longer soldiers, BTS's RM and V march back to ARMY

BTS's Jin lands solo track 'Running Wild' on Billboard Hot 100

'Nuts' cruises to No. 1 on global charts as BTS fan celebrate RM's driver's license