Cast of musical 'The Mission: K' is ready to bring history to life through K-pop — in pictures

The cast of the musical “The Mission: K” poses for a photo during a press conference at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The musical “The Mission: K” held a press conference at the Press Center in central Seoul on Monday, ahead of its first performance scheduled for Jan. 30.
“The Mission: K” is a K-pop musical based on the real lives of four foreign historical figures who devoted their lives to Korea, called “Joseon” at the time, during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) and made significant contributions to the country's medical and educational fields in the 19th century.
“We thoroughly verified historical facts and timelines, but we also imagined the kinds of interesting and human moments these missionaries may have experienced while adapting to Joseon,” said playwright Kim Eun-hye. “Those moments were transformed into musical numbers and dynamic performances.”
The cast includes Astro's MJ as Horace Allen, SF9's Jaeyoon as Horace Grant Underwood, ZE:A’s Kim Dong-jun as Oliver R. Avison, Teen Top's Ricky as Luis Severance and musical actor Seo Beom-seok as the M.C.
During the press event, the actors posed for photos, performed two numbers from the musical live and answered questions from the media.
“Casting was a very important factor for this production,” said Jang So Young, the executive producer and music director of the musical. “Our top priority was character. Since this is a story about missionaries, the actors’ character mattered greatly. We chose performers who not only excel at singing and dancing but also demonstrate strong personal integrity.”
Regarding why the cast members decided to take part in the production, SF9’s Jaeyoon said he was drawn to “The Mission: K” because “the message that the work wants to deliver is really good.” He was also excited by the show’s concert format and the chance to “communicate with the audience in a different way.”
ZE:A’s Kim Dong-jun said the project made him reflect on “how the ability to visit a hospital so easily today is rooted in the efforts and sacrifices of these missionaries,” adding that he wanted to help “make more people aware of their contributions.”
“The Mission: K” will run for four shows between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul.
The images below show the cast at the media event.
The cast of the musical “The Mission: K” poses for a photo during a press conference at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The cast of the musical “The Mission: K” poses for a photo during a press conference at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The cast of the musical “The Mission: K” poses for a photo during a press conference at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Astro’s MJ poses for a photo during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Astro’s MJ poses for a photo during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
SF9’s Jaeyoon poses for a photo during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
SF9’s Jaeyoon poses for a photo during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ZE:A’s Kim Dong-jun poses for a photo during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
ZE:A’s Kim Dong-jun poses for a photo during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Teen Top’s Ricky poses for a photo during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Teen Top’s Ricky poses for a photo during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Musical actor Seo Beom-seok poses for a photo during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Musical actor Seo Beom-seok poses for a photo during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Astro’s MJ, left, and SF9’s Jaeyoon during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
SF9’s Jaeyoon, far left, ZE:A’s Kim Dong-jun, far right, and Teen Top’s Ricky during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
From left: SF9’s Jaeyoon, Astro’s MJ, Teen Top’s Ricky and ZE:A’s Kim Dong-jun during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
SF9’s Jaeyoon during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K”at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Astro’s MJ during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
SF9’s Jaeyoon, left, and ZE:A’s Kim Dong-jun during a press conference for the musical “The Mission: K” at the Press Center in central Seoul on Jan. 5 [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)