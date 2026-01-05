 G-Dragon's 'Übermensch' exhibition heads to Thailand
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 14:16

Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 14:16
Poster for G-Dragon's “Ubermensch” media exhibition in Bangkok [CREATIVE MUT]

Singer G-Dragon’s media exhibition “Übermensch” has completed its run in 10 cities and is now heading into its 11th, agency Galaxy Corporation said Sunday.
 
Übermensch” showcases digital media art that visualizes the message and concept of G-Dragon’s third full-length album of the same name. The exhibition utilizes virtual reality, AI, hologram and interactive technology.
 

Since debuting at The Hyundai Seoul in Yeouido, western Seoul, in March 2025, the exhibition has toured Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and China, where “Übermensch” has continued to see success.
 
The exhibition in Tokyo saw some 10,000 visitors on opening day alone, and the Taiwan show sold out a month’s worth of tickets in just 20 minutes.
 
“Übermensch” has been viewed by over 230,000 people in the aforementioned regions. The exhibition has now moved to Thailand, where it is set to open on Jan. 15 and run through Feb. 15 at the EM Tower at EmSphere in Bangkok.
 
G-Dragon debuted as a member of boy band Big Bang in 2006. The singer is known for songs “Heartbreaker” (2009), “That XX” (2012), “Crooked” (2013) and “Power” (2024).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]


