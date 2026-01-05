Girl group Kiss of Life to release new music in April
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 12:43
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group Kiss of Life is set to release new music in April, agency S2 Entertainment said Sunday.
Details regarding the release date, type of music and concept will be announced later.
The agency posted a teaser on the group’s social media channels, which features the phrase “I wanna breathe. We’ll let you breathe.” The phrase was previously used in Kiss of Life’s debut promotional content in 2023.
Kiss of Life, comprising members Julie, Natty, Belle and Haneul, is known for songs like “Midas Touch” (2024), “Sticky” (2024), “Get Loud” (2024) and “Igloo” (2024).
