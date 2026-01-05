 'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack resurges to No. 3 on Billboard 200
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack resurges to No. 3 on Billboard 200

Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 09:40 Updated: 05 Jan. 2026, 11:27
A scene from the hit animation "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025). [NETFLIX]

A scene from the hit animation "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025). [NETFLIX]

 
The soundtrack for Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) has surged back into the top tiers of the Billboard 200 albums chart.
 
Billboard said in a preview of this week's chart Sunday that the soundtrack jumped seven spots to No. 3.
 

Related Article

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.
 
Despite an 18 percent dip in weekly consumption, the soundtrack earned 51,000 equivalent album units, fueled by steady streaming numbers.
 
Global pop star Taylor Swift's latest studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl" (2025), logged its 12th non-consecutive week at No. 1, further cementing Swift's status as a chart juggernaut.

Yonhap
tags KPop Demon Hunters Billboard

More in K-pop

Veteran singer Yim Jae-beum to retire from four-decade-long music career

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack resurges to No. 3 on Billboard 200

Brazilian woman booked for allegedly stalking BTS member Jungkook

BTS to release world tour schedule on Jan. 14, new album to carry 14 tracks

BTS, Big Bang, Blackpink: What we know about K-pop in 2026

Related Stories

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack holds No. 2 spot on Billboard albums chart

'Golden' unseats 'Ordinary' to recapture No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

'Golden' from 'Demon Hunters' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 6th week

'Golden' rebounds to No. 2 on Billboard Hot 100
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)