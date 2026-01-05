'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack resurges to No. 3 on Billboard 200

The soundtrack for Netflix's hit animated film "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) has surged back into the top tiers of the Billboard 200 albums chart.Billboard said in a preview of this week's chart Sunday that the soundtrack jumped seven spots to No. 3.The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums.Despite an 18 percent dip in weekly consumption, the soundtrack earned 51,000 equivalent album units, fueled by steady streaming numbers.Global pop star Taylor Swift's latest studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl" (2025), logged its 12th non-consecutive week at No. 1, further cementing Swift's status as a chart juggernaut.Yonhap