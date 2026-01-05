BTS, Big Bang, Blackpink: What we know about K-pop in 2026

BTS to release world tour schedule on Jan. 14, new album to carry 14 tracks

'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack resurges to No. 3 on Billboard 200

Veteran singer Yim Jae-beum to retire from four-decade-long music career

