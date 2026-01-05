Ahn Sung-ki, veteran actor, dies aged 74
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 09:49
- YOON SO-YEON
Veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki died on Monday, six days after being hospitalized in critical condition on Dec. 30, 2025. He was aged 74.
Ahn was brought to the emergency room at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2025, after he choked on food at his home and collapsed. He was rushed in a state of unconsciousness and was admitted to the intensive care unit.
He was declared dead at around 9 a.m. on Monday at the Soon Chun Hyang University Seoul Hospital in Yongsan District, central Seoul, surrounded by his family.
Ahn debuted as a child actor in the 1957 film “Twilight Train.” Since then, he has appeared in approximately 140 films during his career. He went on to build one of the most prolific careers in Korean cinema, earning widespread recognition through his roles in “Silmido” (2003), “Hanbando” (2006), “Unbowed” (2011) and “Hansan: Rising Dragon” (2022). He has been named “Best Actor” at numerous local film awards, such as the Baeksang Arts Awards and the Blue Dragon Film Awards.
Beyond his acting career, he has also served as a representative for Unicef since the early 1990s.
During a 2022 interview, Ahn revealed that he had been battling blood cancer since 2019. Though he was declared cancer-free in 2020, a follow-up examination six months later revealed that his cancer had returned.
Even while undergoing treatment, he continued to appear at events, including the opening ceremony for the 27th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and the April 19 democratic peace prize ceremony in 2023.
His funeral will take place at the Seoul St. Mary's Hospital in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
