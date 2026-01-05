 'Squid Game' season 3 named Best Foreign Language Series at Critics Choice
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 11:33
The pink guards arrive to the Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 finale fan event at The Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2025. [EPA/YONHAP]

Netflix's Korean original series "Squid Game" (2021-25) has won the Best Foreign Language Series award for its third season at the 31st annual Critics' Choice Awards.
 
The Critics' Choice Association announced the winner in Los Angeles on Sunday, marking the third time the popular series has won the award after it previously took home the honor in 2022 for its first season and in 2025 for the second season.
 

Its lead, Lee Jung-jae, won Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2022.
  
The third and final season picks up directly from the second season's cliffhanger, following Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, who, after a failed rebellion and the loss of his comrades, is driven by guilt and rage to destroy the deadly game from within.
 
Meanwhile, director Park Chan-wook's film "No Other Choice" (2025) was nominated in the categories of Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film but failed to take home the latter award. The Best Foreign Language Film honor went to the highly acclaimed Brazilian political thriller "The Secret Agent" (2025). The winner for Best Adapted Screenplay has yet to be announced.
 
In addition, the Best Animated Feature and Best Song categories, where "KPop Demon Hunters" (2025) and its soundtrack song, "Golden" (2025), were nominated, have not yet had their winners revealed.

Yonhap
