Disciplinary committee to convene against 7 senior officers involved in martial law

Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 14:27 Updated: 05 Jan. 2026, 14:52
Troops are seen moving into the National Assembly building during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short declaration of emergency martial law on Dec. 3, 2024. [YONHAP]

The Ministry of National Defense said on Monday that it will convene a committee meeting to decide on disciplinary measures against seven general-level officers involved in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law bid.
 
The move comes as the ministry has been ramping up efforts to rebuild the military in the aftermath of the Dec. 3 martial law attempt in 2024, which led to the suspension of high-level officers across the military.
 

The seven officers are among the 34 personnel aboard a bus that departed for Seoul from the Army headquarters in Gyeryong upon an order by Park An-su, the former Army chief and martial law commander.
 
The bus left for Seoul shortly after the National Assembly voted to lift the martial law decree, but returned about 30 minutes later.
 
As part of the ministry's martial law probe into those who were aboard the bus, Brig. Gen. Kim Sang-hwan, the chief of the Army's legal affairs office and one of those aboard the bus, was demoted to the rank of colonel last month.

