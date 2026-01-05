President Lee calls on South Korea, China to work toward peace on peninsula in summit with Xi
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 20:03
"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China, we have developed an inseparable and mutually beneficial cooperative relationship," Lee said at the beginning of summit talks at the Great Hall of the People at Tiananmen Square in Beijing.
"Now, in keeping with the changing times, I would like to work with President Xi to usher in a new era in the development of South Korea-China relations."
Lee noted that this summit would serve as a "crucial moment in establishing 2026 as the first year of the full restoration of South Korea-China relations," and pledged to continue efforts to "develop the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership, in keeping with the irreversible trend of the times."
The visit comes as Seoul seeks a breakthrough after nearly a decade of unofficial Chinese sanctions targeting South Korea's entertainment and tourism industries. Beijing took the retaliatory measures after Seoul allowed the United States to deploy its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system to Korea in 2016, leading to a cooling of relations.
Based on his "mutual trust" with Xi, Lee said he will "solidify the political foundation of South Korea-China relations, along with friendly sentiments."
Lee promised to continue working toward "horizontal, mutually beneficial cooperation in areas directly related to the daily lives of our people" and to strengthen joint efforts to resolve livelihood issues.
"Furthermore, we will jointly explore feasible solutions for peace on the Korean Peninsula," Lee said, calling on the two leaders to "ensure that both countries can jointly contribute to peace, the fundamental foundation for prosperity and growth."
He added that Seoul and Beijing should "uphold the spirit of friendly cooperation, mutual benefits and win-win outcomes" and pursue the "healthy development of the China-South Korea strategic cooperative partnership."
Xi noted that he and Lee had met twice in just two months, which "demonstrates the high importance both sides place on bilateral relations."
He noted that as the international situation becomes increasingly turbulent, China and South Korea "shoulder a significant and far-reaching responsibility for maintaining regional peace and promoting global development."
South Korea has often been a hot potato in the growing rivalry between the United States, its longtime security ally, and China, its largest economic partner. Lee's visit comes as tensions flare between China and Japan over the Taiwan issue. China has condemned the U.S. military strike on Venezuela, a strategic partner, over the weekend, calling it a violation of international law.
Seoul and Beijing must also contend with a slew of pending bilateral issues, such as China's installation of maritime structures in the Provisional Maritime Zone, a jointly managed area in the Yellow Sea.
The summit reunited the two leaders just two months after the Chinese president's state visit to South Korea for the APEC gathering.
Later Monday, the leaders took part in a signing ceremony for memorandums of understanding (MOU). The South Korean and Chinese governments adopted 15 MOUs and agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in areas including industry, environment and the protection of intellectual property rights.
On Sunday, Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung began their four-day state visit to China, which will take them to Shanghai on Tuesday. Lee's trip is at Xi's invitation, reciprocating the Chinese president's visit to Gyeongju.
This marks the first trip to China by a South Korean leader in six years and the first state visit in nine. Then-President Moon Jae-in made a state visit to China in 2017 and returned in December 2019.
Lee and Xi held a summit on Nov. 1 of last year on the margins of the APEC gathering in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, marking the Chinese president's first trip to South Korea in 11 years.
