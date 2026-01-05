President Lee pays his respects to veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki after his death
President Lee Jae Myung mourned the death of veteran actor Ahn Sung-ki on Monday, calling him “a figure who left a major mark on Korean cinema and the broader arts.”
Lee posted the tribute on Facebook after Ahn died earlier in the day.
“I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Ahn Sung-ki,” Lee wrote.
“‘For all of my life, making movies has been my dream and acting my life,’ [Ahn] once said. As those words show, acting meant everything to him. He wanted to earn the trust of his audience, and he has and always will. He expressed human joy and sorrow [...] with rare sincerity, and he will stay close to people's hearts, much like a neighbor.”
Lee also praised Ahn's long career.
“He appeared in more than 170 works over 69 years and never differentiated between leading and supporting roles,” Lee wrote. “I pay my respects to a life that chose humility over glamour and dignity over competition.
“Even as time passes, he will stay with us through the emotion and resonance that never fades. I already miss his warm smile and gentle voice. May he rest in peace.”
Lee also sent a condolence wreath to Ahn's memorial altar.
Ahn died with his family by his side in the intensive care unit at Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital in central Seoul.
He debuted as a child actor in the 1957 film “Twilight Train” and went on to build one of the most prolific careers in Korean cinema, earning widespread recognition through his roles in “Silmido” (2003), “Hanbando” (2006), “Unbowed” (2011) and “Hansan: Rising Dragon” (2022).
