Budget minister nominee's reported assets 11 billion won more than she declared in 2016
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 16:36
Lee Hye-hoon, the nominee for the head of the to-be-established Ministry of Planning and Budget, recently reported 17.6 billion won ($12.15 million) in assets — more than 11 billion won higher than what she declared in 2016 during her time as a lawmaker.
A total of 2.73 billion won is registered under Lee’s name, 10.1 billion won under her husband Kim Young-se, a professor at Yonsei University, and roughly 1.7 billion won each under the names of their three sons, according to the disclosure of financial assets submitted by Lee to People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Park Soo-young’s office and released Monday.
For real estate, the couple jointly declared one apartment unit in Raemian One Pentas in Seocho District, southern Seoul, valued at 3.7 billion won. The report also listed a jeonse deposit (long-term housing rental deposit) worth 170 million won for a property in Sodam-dong, Sejong, and another for an officetel in Jung District, central Seoul.
The bulk of the family’s wealth lies in stocks. Lee herself owns 1.44 billion won worth of shares in Korea Investment & Securities and KSM, a privately held semiconductor equipment manufacturer.
Her husband declared 7.17 billion won in stock holdings, including shares in Korea Investment & Securities, Korea Seal Master, KSM and Samsung Electronics.
The couple’s combined stock assets exceed 8.6 billion won. Each of their three sons also holds stock assets worth between 1.1 and 1.2 billion won, including shares in Korea Investment & Securities and KSM.
Kim also owns three vehicles: a 2020 Porsche Panamera 4, a 2019 Kia K9 and a 2018 Toyota Camry.
Lee’s current declaration of 17.6 billion won marks an increase of more than 11 billion won compared to the 6.5 billion won reported in 2016, according to asset disclosures released that August by the National Assembly’s Public Ethics Committee for the 20th Assembly.
“It is highly unusual for assets to increase by more than 11 billion won in 10 years,” said Rep. Park. “It’s a case of guarding family wealth rather than protecting the country’s economy. We will thoroughly verify how these assets were accumulated.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM GYU-TAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)