Lee's approval rating inches up to 54.1%: Poll

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose slightly to 54.1 percent, a survey showed Monday, buoyed by upbeat stock markets and record exports last year.The rating was up 0.9 percentage point from the previous week, while the negative assessment went down 0.8 percentage point to 41.4 percent, according to the survey by Realmeter and commissioned by a local business news outlet.Realmeter said the positive assessment was driven by the Kospi index topping the 4,300-point milestone and exports reaching a record high.Lee's approval rating had slipped for three consecutive weeks since the first week of December before rebounding in the latest survey.The survey was conducted on 2,025 people aged 18 and over from Monday to Friday, excluding Jan. 1, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points, with a confidence level of 95 percent.In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,000 individuals aged 18 and over Wednesday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose 1.2 percentage points to 45.7 percent.Support for the main opposition People Power Party fell 0.2 percentage point to 35.5 percent.The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.Yonhap