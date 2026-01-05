South Korean gov't expects only 'limited' economic impact from Maduro arrest, North's missile launches
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 18:29 Updated: 05 Jan. 2026, 19:06
The South Korean government said Monday that the recent ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the United States and North Korea’s ballistic missile launches are expected to have only “limited effects” on domestic and global financial markets and the real economy.
The assessment came following an emergency interagency meeting on Monday morning led by Kang Ki-ryong, deputy vice minister of economy and finance. Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, the Financial Services Commission, the Bank of Korea, the Financial Supervisory Service and the Korea Center for International Finance were in attendance.
The meeting reviewed developments surrounding the U.S. military operation and North Korea’s missile test, along with potential market impacts.
“Government agencies will continue to monitor market and economic conditions closely and coordinate responses as necessary,” the government said in a statement.
On Saturday, the United States launched a military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture and extradition of Maduro and his wife. Over 150 aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers, were reportedly mobilized in the surprise attack.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the operation during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Saturday, calling the mission a success and saying it was carried out to bring Maduro to justice. Trump added that the United States would "run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition."
BY CHO MUN-GYU
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
