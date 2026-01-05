무서웠던 키오스크 주문 어느새 ‘척척’…시니어 IT 문해력 키우는 서울디지털동행
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 07:00
-
A visitor at Seoul Inclusive Digital Plaza in Gangdong District, eastern Seoul, waits for coffee made by a robotic arm on Dec. 18, 2025. [CHO JUNG-WOO]
지난해 12월 18일 서울 강동구 서울디지털동행플라자에서 한 이용자가 로봇이 만든 커피를 기다리고 있다. [조정우 기자]
For older adults, Seoul Inclusive Digital Plaza takes tech from foreign to familiar — and even fun
무서웠던 키오스크 주문 어느새 ‘척척’…시니어 IT 문해력 키우는 서울디지털동행
Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사
Tuesday, December 30, 2025
On a recent afternoon in Gangdong District in eastern Seoul, a classroom filled with older adults sat focused on their smartphones. Fingers flicked across cluttered home screens as an instructor explained how to rearrange icons and manage apps, skills that many younger users take for granted.
flick: (손가락 등으로) 튀기다, 잽싸게 움직이다
clutter: (잡동사니 등으로 가득) 채우다
take for granted: 당연한 일로 여기다, 대수롭지 않게 여기다
최근 평일 오후 서울 강동구의 한 교실. 시니어 수강생들이 스마트폰을 들고 집중하고 있다. 어지럽게 배열된 홈 화면 위로 손가락이 분주히 움직이는 가운데, 강사는 앱 아이콘을 재배치하고 불필요한 앱을 관리하는 방법을 차근차근 설명했다. 젊은 세대에게 당연한 이런 기본적인 디지털 활용법이지만, 노인들에겐 배워야할 새 기술이다.
The lesson was held at a newly opened Seoul Inclusive Digital Plaza branch, a city-run facility designed to help older residents navigate an increasingly digital world, on Dec. 18. For participants who struggle with smartphones, streaming services or self-service kiosks, the center offers hands-on instruction and a low-pressure environment to practice. “We run different classes every day,” the plaza’s manager said. “People can reserve a spot through an app or register directly at the center.”
navigate: 길을 찾다, (힘들거나 복잡한 상황을) 다루다
hands-on: 직접 해 보는
reserve a spot: 자리를 예약하다
지난 12월 18일 진행된 이 수업은 서울시가 운영하는 디지털 교육 시설 서울동행디지털플라자의 신규 센터에서 열렸다. 이곳은 고령층이 갈수록 디지털화되는 환경에 적응할 수 있도록 돕기 위해 마련된 공간이다. 스마트폰 사용은 물론 스트리밍 서비스나 무인 키오스크 이용에 어려움을 느끼는 이들을 위해 직접 손으로 익히는 실습 중심의 교육과 부담 없이 연습할 수 있는 환경을 제공한다. 플라자 관계자는 “매일 다른 수업을 운영하고 있다”며 “앱을 통해 사전 예약을 하거나 현장에서 바로 신청할 수도 있다”고 말했다.
The Gangdong location is the third Seoul Inclusive Digital Plaza to open, following branches in Eunpyeong District in northern Seoul and Yeongdeungpo District in the west. The program aims to reduce digital exclusion among older adults by familiarizing them with everyday technologies, from smartphones and streaming platforms to unmanned kiosks that are becoming increasingly common in cafes, hospitals and public offices. The Gangdong branch opened on Nov. 12, less than two months ago, but has already drawn a steady stream of visitors.
exclusion: 제외, 배제
everyday: 일상적인, 매일의
unmanned: 무인의
stream of: ~이/가 끊임없이 이어지는
강동센터는 서울디지털동행플라자의 세 번째 지점으로, 서울 북쪽 은평센터와 서쪽 영등포센터에 이어 문을 열었다. 이 사업은 스마트폰과 스트리밍 플랫폼은 물론, 카페·병원·공공기관 등에서 빠르게 확산되고 있는 무인 키오스크까지 일상적인 디지털 기술에 익숙해지도록 돕는 것을 목표로 한다. 이를 통해 고령층의 디지털 소외를 줄이겠다는 취지다. 지난해 11월 12일 개관한 강동센터는 문을 연 지 두 달도 채 되지 않았지만, 이미 방문객이 끊임없이 이어지고 있다.
Located in the same building as a center for older adults, the plaza receives about 100 visitors a day, mostly from Gangdong and nearby districts such as Jungnang and Seongdong, according to Kim Young-goo, the head of the center. To enter, visitors register at a machine that verifies identity through a hand vein scan, allowing the center to track attendance and time spent inside. Four staff members are typically on site, easily identifiable in orange vests, offering guidance across the center’s various zones.
verify: 확인하다, 입증하다
vein: 정맥
identifiable: 인식 가능한, 알아볼 수 있는
경로당과 같은 건물에 자리한 센터는 하루 평균 약 100명이 이용한다. 김영구 강동센터장은 이용객 대부분은 강동구와 인근 중랑구, 성동구 주민이라고 전했다. 방문객은 손바닥 정맥 인식으로 신원을 확인하는 기기를 통해 출입 등록을 하며, 이를 통해 센터는 이용자의 방문 여부와 체류 시간을 관리한다. 현장에는 보통 주황색 조끼를 착용한 직원 4명이 상주하면서 센터 곳곳의 다양한 체험·교육 공간에서 이용자를 돕는다.
In one area, a woman stood in front of a kiosk ordering coffee made by a robotic arm. With help from a manager, she completed the order successfully and waited as the machine prepared her drink. Nearby, a group gathered in front of a large screen equipped with a camera, laughing as they posed for photographs. Moments later, printed photos emerged, transformed by artificial intelligence into different themes, such as black-and-white portraits or in the style of different painters, such as Pierre-Auguste Renoir or Gustav Klimt. “I think I’ve mastered this,” one visitor said as she showed the photos to her friends.
equipped with: ~을/를 갖춘
complete an order: 주문을 완료하다
emerge: 나오다, 부상하다
한쪽에서는 한 여성이 로봇 팔이 커피를 내려주는 무인 키오스크 앞에 서 있었다. 관리자의 도움을 받아 주문을 무사히 마친 그는 기계가 음료를 준비하는 모습을 지켜보며 기다렸다. 근처에서는 카메라가 장착된 대형 스크린 앞에 사람들이 모여 사진을 찍으며 웃음꽃을 피웠다. 잠시 뒤 출력 된 사진은 인공지능을 통해 흑백 초상화나 피에르 오귀스트 르누아르, 구스타프 클림트 등 여러 화가의 화풍을 입힌 이미지로 변환됐다. 한 이용자는 완성된 사진을 친구들에게 보여주며 “이제 완전히 익힌 것 같다”고 말했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
