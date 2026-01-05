 Brazilian woman booked for allegedly stalking BTS member Jungkook
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 09:18
Jungkook of boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

Police on Sunday booked a Brazilian woman for allegedly stalking Jungkook of K-pop boy group BTS.
 
The woman, in her 30s, allegedly violated the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking by breaching an emergency restraining order that prohibited her from coming within 100 meters (328 feet) of the star's residence in Seoul's Yongsan District, according to the Yongsan Police Precinct.
 

The restraining order was issued after police booked the woman last month for making two uninvited visits to Jungkook's home.

