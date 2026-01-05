Civic group files complaint against DP lawmaker over bribery allegations

A civic group on Monday filed a complaint against Rep. Kim Byung-kee of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), accusing him of accepting illegal political funds from local councilors five years ago.The complaint was submitted to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in the morning by a group dedicated to restoring judicial justice.Rep. Kim is suspected of receiving a large sum from two local councillors in his Seoul constituency in 2020 and returning the money three to five months later.The group previously filed a separate complaint against Rep. Kim over other corruption allegations, including his suspected acceptance of a high-priced accommodation voucher from Korean Air. He resigned as the DP's floor leader late last month.The same civic group also filed a complaint against Kim Hyun-ji, a personal secretary of President Lee Jae Myung, accusing her of condoning the allegations related to Rep. Kim while serving as the DP chairperson's secretary.Yonhap