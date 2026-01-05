Delivery driver detained for hitting 2 children, fleeing the scene
A delivery driver has been detained for hitting two young children with their motorcycle while checking their phone and fleeing the scene, the Cheongwon Police Precinct in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, said Monday.
The accident occurred around 2:24 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025, at a three-way intersection in the Naedeok-dong neighborhood of Cheongwon District, Cheongju. The driver allegedly ran a red light and struck two brothers who were crossing at a marked crosswalk.
The suspect has been taken into custody on charges of a hit-and-run resulting in injury under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.
Both children suffered serious injuries and are receiving hospital treatment, though their lives are not in danger.
According to police, the suspect was using their mobile phone at the time of the accident and immediately left the scene. They were apprehended the following day and reportedly told investigators that they fled due to fear that the children had died.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and whether further charges will be filed.
