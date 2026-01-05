Korea to implement special quarantine measures to curb spread of bird flu

The government will implement a set of special quarantine measures this month to prevent the further spread of avian influenza (AI), officials said Monday.The Central Disaster Management Headquarters (CDMH) said 30 cases of highly contagious AI have been confirmed at poultry farms and 22 cases among wild birds since the cold season started.In particular, three strains of bird flu viruses — H5N1, H5N6 and H5N9 — have been reported this winter, marking the first time in the country's history that more than two strains of AI have been confirmed simultaneously, while the H5N1 strain has been confirmed to be at least 10 times more infectious than in previous years, according to the CDMH officials.In light of the situation, authorities will dispatch quarantine officials to 539 layer farms raising more than 50,000 laying hens nationwide over the next two weeks to conduct intensive inspections.Authorities also plan to strengthen disinfection efforts on roads near migratory bird habitats and poultry farms and conduct random inspections on farming vehicles entering the farms.Yonhap