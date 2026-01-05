 Korea to implement special quarantine measures to curb spread of bird flu
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Korea to implement special quarantine measures to curb spread of bird flu

Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 19:18
Vehicle access is restricted at a chicken farm in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, after an outbreak of avian influenza at the farm on Dec. 26, 2025. [NEWS1]

Vehicle access is restricted at a chicken farm in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, after an outbreak of avian influenza at the farm on Dec. 26, 2025. [NEWS1]

 
The government will implement a set of special quarantine measures this month to prevent the further spread of avian influenza (AI), officials said Monday.
 
The Central Disaster Management Headquarters (CDMH) said 30 cases of highly contagious AI have been confirmed at poultry farms and 22 cases among wild birds since the cold season started.
 

Related Article

In particular, three strains of bird flu viruses — H5N1, H5N6 and H5N9 — have been reported this winter, marking the first time in the country's history that more than two strains of AI have been confirmed simultaneously, while the H5N1 strain has been confirmed to be at least 10 times more infectious than in previous years, according to the CDMH officials.
 
In light of the situation, authorities will dispatch quarantine officials to 539 layer farms raising more than 50,000 laying hens nationwide over the next two weeks to conduct intensive inspections.
 
Authorities also plan to strengthen disinfection efforts on roads near migratory bird habitats and poultry farms and conduct random inspections on farming vehicles entering the farms.

Yonhap
tags Korea bird flu AI avian influenza quarantine

More in Social Affairs

Korea to implement special quarantine measures to curb spread of bird flu

Delivery driver detained for hitting 2 children, fleeing the scene

Court overturns suspended indictment against student accused of theft for not paying for $1 snack

Man arrested for brandishing knife, choking passerby at Yeongdeungpo Station plaza

AI chatbot vulnerability produces unsafe medical recommendations, Korean research team finds

Related Stories

More bird flu cases found, but egg, poultry prices steady

Avian influenza warning

Korea reports new avian influenza case at regional farm

Korea reports highly pathogenic bird flu case at wild geese farm

Agriculture Ministry confirms season's first bird flu case
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)