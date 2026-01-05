Man arrested for brandishing knife, choking passerby at Yeongdeungpo Station plaza
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 16:35
A man was arrested after brandishing a knife at passersby in a plaza outside Yeongdeungpo Station on Seoul Subway Line No. 1.
The Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct in Seoul arrested a man at the scene on Saturday on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon in a public place and theft, according to police on Monday.
The suspect is accused of threatening pedestrians with a knife at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the plaza outside Yeongdeungpo Station and choking one passerby. People fled the scene in shock, and no injuries were reported.
Police responded to a report and apprehended the suspect at the scene. An investigation found that the knife used in the incident had been stolen from a nearby convenience store. The suspect was not intoxicated or under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.
Police plan to determine later on Monday whether to seek an arrest warrant after further questioning to establish the exact circumstances of the case.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
