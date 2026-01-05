Train collides with car that fell onto tracks near Seobinggo Station

Seoul court recognizes suicide of official as work-related death

Energy vouchers fail to meet needs of struggling families

Related Stories

Man dies after falling from apartment building roof in Ulsan

Suicide the top killer as Koreans in their 40s endure financial burdens, cultural expectations

Suicide deaths in Korea exceed 7,000 in first half of the year

Grandmother and grandson found dead in separate incidents

Police request psychological autopsy of teacher after death at school in May