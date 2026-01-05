Train collides with car that fell onto tracks near Seobinggo Station
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 09:26
A train on the Gyeongui-Jungang Line collided with a sedan that had fallen onto the tracks at a crossing near Seobinggo in Yongsan District, central Seoul, forcing around 30 train passengers to evacuate.
The accident occurred at around 11:55 p.m. on Sunday at the northern railroad crossing in Seobinggo-dong, Yongsan District, according to the Yongsan Fire Department. The sedan, after falling onto the tracks, was struck by a Gyeongui-Jungang Line train heading from Hannam Station toward Seobinggo Station.
The driver of the sedan and approximately 30 passengers on board the train were able to disembark without assistance. No injuries were reported. However, the front right side of the train and the rear right side of the sedan were partially damaged by the collision.
Fire authorities believe the vehicle ended up on the tracks after making a wrong turn near the railroad crossing. Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident and whether safety protocols were properly followed.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
