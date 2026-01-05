 Taking it in the name of help
Korea faces a tense diplomatic week after U.S. forces detained Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and flew him to the United States. Washington said the operation was based on criminal charges and threats to regional security, but many analysts point to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves as the underlying motive. The move has unsettled China and provoked a response from North Korea, which fired ballistic missiles on Jan. 4. The timing complicates Seoul’s position ahead of the Korea-China summit on Jan. 5. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
