Nomination corruption cannot be brushed aside as a matter of minor repairs

The leadership of the Democratic Party (DP) has issued an apology and moved to contain allegations of corruption in its candidate nomination process, but doubts remain. At a press briefing on Jan. 4, DP Secretary General Cho Seung-rae said the allegations regarding the last election should be seen not as a systemic failure but as deviations by individuals. While calling the controversy involving lawmakers Kim Byung-kee and Kang Sun-woo an opportunity to “turn crisis into momentum,” Cho made it clear the party would not conduct a full review of past nominations.DP party leader Jung Chung-rae also apologized a day earlier, pledging a zero-tolerance policy and a thorough police investigation. His emphasis, however, was on overhauling the nomination system. Using a familiar Korean metaphor, Jung said that while the party may be “fixing the barn after losing the cow,” it would rebuild the barn stronger and seal every gap to prevent a repeat of the incident. But allegations that deals were struck between nominees and a former floor leader and sitting lawmakers serving on the nomination committee indicate more than procedural flaws. Even within the DP, some members have lamented that the case recalls practices that should have vanished long ago, undermining the foundations of a democratic party.The controversy is also deepening. The DP expelled a city councillor suspected of handing 100 million won ($69,000) to an associate of Kang, citing evidence that Kang intervened in the councillor’s nomination. But further allegations have been made, suggesting the matter will not be so easily resolved. Former DP lawmaker Lee Soo-jin claimed that the wife of Kim Byung-kee accepted between 10 million and 20 million won from former Dongjak District councillors ahead of the 2020 election before returning the money. She said a petition detailing the matter was delivered in 2024 to an aide in the office of then-party leader Lee Jae Myung.There have been additional allegations that police probes were improperly quashed over claims that Kim’s wife used a district council vice chair’s expense card. According to a whistleblower, Kim sought help from a lawmaker of the then ruling People Power Party (PPP), leading to the case being closed at its preliminary stage. While those involved deny wrongdoing, the claims are serious enough to warrant a thorough investigation. Police have reportedly received 13 complaints related to Kim alone.The PPP is now linking the nomination scandal to earlier disputes over alleged internal purges within the DP and is calling for a special investigation. Given allegations of involvement by powerful figures and attempts to suppress investigations, it is difficult to dismiss the issue as mere political maneuvering. If the DP continues to appear evasive, public support for a special probe may grow rapidly.For a party that has made the pursuit of justice its banner and is pushing a second comprehensive special investigation as its first legislative priority of the year, silence would be untenable. Having vowed to uphold justice to safeguard the future, the DP must apply the same standard to allegations within its ranks.