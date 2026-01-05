New Padre Song Sung-mun looks forward to playing alongside 'superstar' Manny Machado

KBO welcomes back 16 foreign players as all clubs fill designated slots

Veteran KBO pitchers Kim, Noh change meaning of 'Young 40' from insult to inspiration

Former KBO sluggers to take up coaching positions in Taiwan, Japan

