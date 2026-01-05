Pitcher Go Woo-suk back with Detroit Tigers organization on minor league deal

Korean pitcher Go Woo-suk is back with the Detroit Tigers organization for a second season after signing a minor league contract.Go's Seoul-based agency, Leeco Sports, confirmed Monday that Go has a minor league deal in place with the Tigers. The Tigers first announced on their transactions page that they had signed Go to a minor league pact and assigned him to their Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens, on Dec. 16.The 27-year-old pitcher will take another crack at reaching Major League Baseball this year after first taking his talent to America in January 2024, when he agreed to a two-year deal with the San Diego Padres.Go struggled in spring training and began the 2024 season in the minors. The Padres then traded him to the Miami Marlins in May 2024, and Go only reached as high as Triple-A in the Marlins system, going 2-0 with a 4.29 ERA in 16 outings.He appeared in five more games in Triple-A for Miami before being released in June last year. The Tigers got him on a minor league deal later in the same month but kept him on their Triple-A club for the rest of the season. Go had a 1-0 record with a 4.29 ERA in 14 games for the Mud Hens in 2025.Go elected free agency in November and returned to the Tigers organization a month later.He was among the top closers in the KBO with the LG Twins. He made his debut in 2017 but became their closer two years later. From 2019 to 2023, Go recorded 139 saves, more than anyone in the KBO in that span.In his minor league career, Go has a 6-4 record with six saves, seven holds and a 5.61 ERA in 76 appearances. He has 89 strikeouts and 47 walks in 94 2/3 innings.Yonhap