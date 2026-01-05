 New Gwangju FC manager eyes return to top tier in K League 1
Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 14:48
Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-kyu speaks at an introductory press conference at Gwangju World Cup Stadium in the southern city of Gwangju on Jan. 4. [YONHAP]

Rejoining his former club as their new head coach, Gwangju FC manager Lee Jung-kyu has set out a modest goal for the 2026 K League 1 campaign. With the club finishing in the bottom half of the 12-team table the past two years, Lee wants to push them back into the upper echelon of the top division.
 
Each year, K League 1 clubs are split into two tiers after 33 matches — "Final A" for the top six clubs and "Final B" for the bottom six teams. Gwangju ranked third in 2023 but finished ninth in 2024 and then seventh last year.
 

"I want to maintain the system that Gwangju FC have built over the years and also make sure we will take the next big step," Lee said Sunday at his introductory press conference at Gwangju World Cup Stadium in Gwangju. Lee and his team departed for Thailand on Monday to set up their offseason training camp.
 
"Our primary objective is to get into Final A. And during training camp, we will be able to develop more specific goals for the new season," he added. "I think we can be a competitive club if we train and prepare with purpose."
 
Lee served as Gwangju's top assistant for manager Lee Jung-hyo from 2022 to 2024. He is now replacing his former boss, who has since left for Suwon Samsung Bluewings in K League 2, and this is Lee Jung-kyu's first head coaching gig in the pro ranks.
 
The new gaffer said his tactical philosophy "isn't that much different" from that of his predecessor, but he will still try to add to it as the season progresses.
 
"I want my players to be active in pressing and to create and own space," he said. "I am all about the process over the outcome. If we concentrate on having a good process during our training camp, then I think good results will naturally follow."
 
Specifically, Lee said he wants to address Gwangju's defensive issues this offseason. Last year, they had a goal difference of minus-1 and had a minus-7 difference the year before that.
 
Gwangju FC head coach Lee Jung-kyu poses for photos at his introductory press conference at Gwangju World Cup Stadium in the southern city of Gwangju on Jan. 4. [YONHAP]

"My focus will be on building an aggressive defensive system rather than a conservative one," Lee added.
 
Gwangju FC won't be able to register new players during the first half of this year due to an earlier violation of a FIFA ban. They may still sign players now and prepare them to start playing once the ban is lifted in the summer, and Lee said he is trying to make the best of the situation.
 
"I am well aware of our situation, and I don't want to make it an excuse," he said. "I think it's important for us to have new players learn our tactics and system as quickly as possible so that they can hit the ground running in June."
 
Lee said veterans and young players alike will have the same opportunity to compete for and win playing opportunities.
 
"I will look at players' effort at camp, not names on the back of their shirts. Young players will certainly have their opportunity," he said. "The most important value for me is consistency. You have to stay consistent and stick to the process."

K League to introduce major rule changes for 2026 season

