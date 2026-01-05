 China says it cannot accept countries acting as 'world judge' after U.S. captures Maduro
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

China says it cannot accept countries acting as 'world judge' after U.S. captures Maduro

Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 12:10
People gather near a large screen, which broadcasts a U.S. attack on Venezuela and reporting on captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, at a shopping mall in Beijing on Jan. 4. [AP/YONHAP]

People gather near a large screen, which broadcasts a U.S. attack on Venezuela and reporting on captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, at a shopping mall in Beijing on Jan. 4. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing cannot accept any country acting as the “world's judge” after the United States captured Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro.
 
“We have never believed that any country can act as the world's police, nor do we accept that any nation can claim to be the world's judge,” Wang told his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar during a meeting in Beijing on Sunday, referring to “sudden developments in Venezuela” without directly mentioning the United States. 
 

Related Article

 
“The sovereignty and security of all countries should be fully protected under international law,” China's top diplomat added in his first remarks since images of Maduro blindfolded and handcuffed on Saturday stunned Venezuelans.
 
Maduro is in a New York detention center, awaiting a Monday court appearance on drug charges.
 
Beijing has the ambition to become a diplomatic heavyweight, a goal it articulated most clearly after brokering a surprise rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2023, pledging to “play a constructive role in global hot spot issues.” Analysts say Beijing's success in going toe to toe with the United States in trade negotiations has only reinforced China's confidence.
 
However, U.S. President Donald Trump's assertion that the United States will oversee Venezuela's government for the time being poses a stern test to the “all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership” Beijing and Caracas struck in 2023, marking almost 50 years of diplomatic ties.
 
“It was a big blow to China. We wanted to look like a dependable friend to Venezuela,” said a Chinese government official briefed on a meeting between Maduro and China's special representative for Latin American and Caribbean affairs, Qiu Xiaoqi, hours before his capture.
 
Maduro's son visited China's top-ranking Peking University in 2024, where he enrolled in 2016, they said, adding they were unsure whether he would return despite years of diplomatic engagement with Caracas around his education and ties to China.
 
The world's second-largest economy has provided Venezuela with an economic lifeline since the United States and its allies ramped up sanctions in 2017, purchasing roughly $1.6 billion worth of goods in 2024, the most recent full-year data available.
 
Almost half of China's purchases were crude oil, customs data shows, while its state-owned oil giants had invested around $4.6 billion in Venezuela by 2018, according to data from the American Enterprise Institute think tank, which tracks Chinese overseas corporate investment.

Reuters
tags Nicolas Maduro China Venezuela United States

More in World

Interim Venezuelan leader invites Trump to 'collaborate,' seeks 'respectful relations'

Trump says second military strike on Venezuela possible if gov't does not 'cooperate'

After Maduro, who's next? Trump's comments spur anxieties about his plans for Greenland and Cuba

China says it cannot accept countries acting as 'world judge' after U.S. captures Maduro

Trump threatens military operation against Colombia in wake of Venezuela raid

Related Stories

Interim Venezuelan leader invites Trump to 'collaborate,' seeks 'respectful relations'

Venezuelans wonder who's in charge as Trump claims contact with Maduro's deputy

'Still shaken': Trepidation in Venezuela after U.S. captures Maduro

How cocaine and corruption led to the indictment of Maduro

Korean far-left political party to screen film on life of captured Venezuelan President Maduro
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)