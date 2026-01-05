Interim Venezuelan leader invites Trump to 'collaborate,' seeks 'respectful relations'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested Sunday that the United States would not govern Venezuela day-to-day other than enforcing an existing “oil quarantine” on the country, a turnaround after President Donald Trump had insisted that the United States would be running Venezuela following its ouster of leader Nicolas Maduro.Rubio's statements seemed designed to temper concerns that the assertive action to achieve regime change in Venezuela might lead the United States into another prolonged foreign intervention or failed attempt at nation-building.They stood in contrast to Trump’s broad but vague claims that the United States would at least temporarily “run” the oil-rich nation, comments that suggested some sort of governing structure under which Washington would control Caracas.Rubio offered a more nuanced take, saying the United States would continue to enforce an oil quarantine that was already in place on sanctioned tankers before Maduro was removed from power early Saturday and use that leverage as a means to press policy changes in Venezuela.“And so that’s the sort of control the president is pointing to when he says that," Rubio said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” "We continue with that quarantine, and we expect to see that there will be changes, not just in the way the oil industry is run for the benefit of the people, but also so that they stop the drug trafficking.”The blockade on sanctioned oil tankers — some of which have been seized by the United States — “remains in place, and that’s a tremendous amount of leverage that will continue to be in place until we see changes that not just further the national interest of the United States, which is number one, but also that lead to a better future for the people of Venezuela,” he added.Leaders in Venezuela have so far pushed back, calling on the Trump administration to release Maduro.Even before the operation that nabbed Maduro, experts questioned the legality of aspects of the Trump administration’s pressure campaign on Maduro, including the deadly bombing of boats accused of trafficking drugs that some scholars said stretched the boundaries of international law.Cuba on Sunday night announced that 32 Cuban security officers were killed in the U.S. operation in Venezuela, which Trump acknowledged: “You know, a lot of Cubans were killed yesterday.”“There was a lot of death on the other side," Trump said aboard Air Force One as he flew back to Washington from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. "No death on our side.”The president's vow, repeated more than half a dozen times at a Florida news conference on Saturday, sparked concerns among some Democrats. It also drew unease from parts of his own Republican coalition, including an “America First” base that is opposed to foreign interventions, and from observers who recalled past nation-building efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan.Rubio dismissed such criticism, saying Trump’s intent had been misunderstood.“The whole foreign policy apparatus thinks everything is Libya, everything is Iraq, everything is Afghanistan,” Rubio said. "This is not the Middle East. And our mission here is very different. This is the Western Hemisphere.”He also suggested the United States would give Maduro’s subordinates now in charge time to govern, saying, “We’re going to judge everything by what they do.” Though he did not rule out boots on the ground in Venezuela, Rubio said the United States, which has built up its presence in the region, was already capable of stopping alleged drug boats and sanctioned tankers.A day earlier, Trump had told reporters, “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.” He later pointed to his national security team with him, including Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and said it would be done for a period of time by “the people that are standing right behind me. We’re gonna be running it, we’re gonna be bringing it back."Despite Rubio's seeking to tamp down that notion, Trump reiterated Sunday that the United States would control Venezuela, saying, “We’re going to run everything."“We’re going to run it, fix it,” he said Sunday. He added, "We’ll have elections at the right time,” but didn't say when that might be.A middle-of-the-night operation extracted Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from their home in a military base in the capital city of Caracas — an act Maduro’s government called “imperialist.” The couple faces U.S. charges of participating in a narco-terrorism conspiracy.The dramatic seizure capped an intensive Trump administration pressure campaign on Venezuela’s autocratic leader and months of secret planning, resulting in the most assertive American action to achieve regime change since the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Legal experts raised questions about the lawfulness of the operation, which was done without congressional approval.Venezuela’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, has called Maduro the country’s rightful leader, even as her nation’s high court named her interim president. So did Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez, who said the country's armed forces “categorically reject the cowardly kidnapping" and will “maintain internal order and peace.”Asked about Rodriguez's comments in which she stands by Maduro, Trump said, “I don’t think it’s pushback" and suggested her calling what occurred a kidnapping of Maduro wasn't "a bad term.”Maduro is due to make his first appearance Monday in Manhattan's federal court.He and other Venezuelan officials were indicted in 2020 on narco-terrorism conspiracy charges, and the Justice Department released a new indictment Saturday of Maduro and his wife that painted his administration as a “corrupt, illegitimate government” fueled by a drug-trafficking operation that flooded the United States with cocaine. The U.S. government does not recognize Maduro as the country’s leader.Venezuela’s government kept operating as usual over the weekend as ministers remained in their posts.The capital was unusually quiet on Sunday with few vehicles moving around and convenience stores, gas stations and other businesses closed.Maduro’s son, lawmaker Nicolas Ernesto Guerra, has not appeared in public since the attack. On Saturday, he posted on Instagram a government statement repudiating the capture of his father and stepmother.The country’s incoming National Assembly is set to be sworn in at the legislative palace in Caracas. The unicameral assembly will remain under the control of the ruling party.Under Venezuelan law, Rodriguez would take over from Maduro. Rodriguez stressed during a Saturday appearance on state television that she did not plan to assume power, before Venezuela’s high court ordered that she assume the interim role.Trump told The Atlantic in an interview Sunday that Rodriguez could “pay a very big price” if she doesn’t do what he thinks is right for Venezuela. Speaking to reporters later, Trump said Rodriguez is “cooperating” but reiterated the threat. He said he wanted her to provide “total access,” from major oil operations to basic infrastructure like roads, so all can be rebuilt.His warning contrasted with his comments about Rodriguez on Saturday, when he said Rubio had spoken with her and she was willing to do what the United States thinks is needed to improve the standard of living in Venezuela.AP