 Trump threatens military operation against Colombia in wake of Venezuela raid
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Trump threatens military operation against Colombia in wake of Venezuela raid

Published: 05 Jan. 2026, 12:09
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan. 4. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Jan. 4. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened military action against Colombia's government, telling reporters that such an operation "sounds good to me."
 
"Colombia is very sick, too, run by a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he's not going to be doing it very long," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, in an apparent reference to Colombia's President Gustavo Petro.
 

Related Article

Asked directly whether the United States would pursue a military operation against the country, Trump answered, "It sounds good to me."
 
The comments came after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an audacious raid and whisked him to New York to face drug-trafficking charges. 

 

Reuters
tags Colombia Trump Venezuela Military operation

More in World

Interim Venezuelan leader invites Trump to 'collaborate,' seeks 'respectful relations'

Trump says second military strike on Venezuela possible if gov't does not 'cooperate'

After Maduro, who's next? Trump's comments spur anxieties about his plans for Greenland and Cuba

China says it cannot accept countries acting as 'world judge' after U.S. captures Maduro

Trump threatens military operation against Colombia in wake of Venezuela raid

Related Stories

Trump says second military strike on Venezuela possible if gov't does not 'cooperate'

Venezuela's government accuses U.S. of attacking civilian, military installations in multiple states

Military to upgrade command, control system for combined Korea-U.S. operations

Trump says U.S. captured Maduro in military strike, will run Venezuela until 'proper' transition

Arrest of Venezuelan president unlikely to impact oil prices immediately, analysts say
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)