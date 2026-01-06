 Kospi surpasses 4,500 mark for the first time
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 14:02
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Jan. 6. [NEWS1]

The Kospi set another record on Tuesday, surpassing the 4,500 mark for the first time.
 
As of 1:51 p.m., the index hit 4,503.11, up 45.59 points, or 1.02 percent, from the previous trading session, according to the Korea Exchange.
 

It has been merely a day since the Kospi surpassed the 4,400 mark for the first time during intraday trading hours on Monday morning.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
