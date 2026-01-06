Kospi surpasses 4,500 mark for the first time
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 14:02
The Kospi set another record on Tuesday, surpassing the 4,500 mark for the first time.
As of 1:51 p.m., the index hit 4,503.11, up 45.59 points, or 1.02 percent, from the previous trading session, according to the Korea Exchange.
It has been merely a day since the Kospi surpassed the 4,400 mark for the first time during intraday trading hours on Monday morning.
