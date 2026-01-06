Boston Dynamics opens pilot line for up to 1,000 Atlas robots, taps Google Gemini AI
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 15:52
- SARAH CHEA
LAS VEGAS — Boston Dynamics has established a pilot line capable of producing up to 1,000 Atlas humanoid robots in Massachusetts, CEO Robert Playter told the Korea JoongAng Daily. The company also plans to integrate Google’s Gemini AI into its robots.
The Hyundai Motor-backed Massachusetts-based robotics startup aims to scale production to 30,000 units by 2028, potentially at a full-scale plant adjacent to Hyundai’s massive EV facility in Georgia.
“Up to 1,000 Atlas robots can be produced at our pilot line at our headquarters, and we already have numerous manufacturing clients — ranging from logistics to food industries — interested in purchasing,” Playter said on the sidelines of Hyundai Motor Group’s presentation at CES 2026 in Las Vegas on Jan. 5, during which the Korean automaker unveiled the Atlas robot and outlined its robotics strategy.
“By around 2028, we expect to be able to sell to external clients as well,” he added.
Playter's remarks follow Hyundai's earlier announcement that tens of thousands of Atlas robots will be deployed across the manufacturing plants of Hyundai affiliates, including Kia, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Wia, by 2028. The robots' first assignment will be parts sequencing, with plans to expand into final assembly tasks by around 2030.
Designed for real-world industrial deployment, Atlas features 56 degrees of freedom, human-sized hands embedded with tactile sensors and joints capable of 360-degree rotation, maximizing flexibility and efficiency in manufacturing settings. The robot can lift payloads of up to 50 kilograms (110 pounds), reach heights of 2.3 meters (7.55 feet), operate in temperatures ranging from minus 20 to 40 degrees Celsius (68 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit) and is water-resistant and washable.
When asked how Atlas compares with competitors such as Tesla's Optimus or Figure AI’s Figure 02, CEO Robert Playter said Atlas is “stronger than a human and has a larger range of motion.”
“Ultimately, robots are going to be operating among us in all aspects. They're going to be in our homes, you're going to see them in our communities and we'll be interacting with them. It's going to be fascinating and really entertaining,” he said. “But we don't think that's the right place to start because robots are expensive to build, and we have to work down the cost curve.
“As we make robots that are more and more capable, we have to make them safe to interact with. So we believe that the safe, cost-effective place to start this journey is in factories, but the next step will be services that interact with the community, and then ultimately they'll be caring for [older adults] in our homes or maybe even our children.”
On Monday, Boston Dynamics also announced a strategic collaboration with Google DeepMind, aiming to integrate the U.S. tech giant's robotics AI foundation models into its humanoid robots.
Under the partnership, the companies will conduct joint research on AI models for complex robotic control to accelerate the safe and efficient deployment of humanoid robots with tangible real-world applications.
Hyundai Motor shares closed at 308,000 won ($213) on Tuesday, up 1.2 percent from the previous trading session, after reaching a record-breaking intraday high of 330,000 won — the highest figure in history for the company. The jump occurred after news of its partnership with Google broke.
