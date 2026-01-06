 Hotel Shilla to expand into Chinese market for first time with Shilla Monogram Xi'an hotel
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hotel Shilla to expand into Chinese market for first time with Shilla Monogram Xi'an hotel

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 13:16
A 3-D rendered image of Hotel Shilla's new China hotel, Shilla Monogram Xi'an [THE SHILLA]

A 3-D rendered image of Hotel Shilla's new China hotel, Shilla Monogram Xi'an [THE SHILLA]

 
Hotel Shilla will open a lifestyle hotel under its Shilla Monogram brand in Xi’an, China, on Feb. 2, marking its first expansion into the Chinese market under the Shilla name.
 
The move is part of the company’s overseas growth strategy, which currently involves three of its hotel brands: the luxury flagship The Shilla, the upscale Shilla Stay and upper upscale Shilla Monogram. The Xi’an property will be the third Shilla Monogram location, with the first having opened in Da Nang, Vietnam, in 2020 and the second in Gangneung, Gangwon, in 2025.
 

Related Article

 
The new hotel will have 264 rooms across 22 floors and facilities including three restaurants — a Korean restaurant, a Chinese restaurant and an all-day dining option — as well as a lounge, fitness center, sauna and indoor pool. The Korean and Chinese restaurants will each be able to seat 80 guests and have private rooms aimed at visitors on work trips and tourist groups.
 
Due to Korea's visa-free travel policy to China, Xi’an has seen growing demand from both tourists and business travelers. The Shilla Monogram Xi'an will be located near Gaoxin, the city’s high-tech development zone, which houses many multinational electronics and IT companies.
 
A 3-D rendered image of Shilla Hotel's new China hotel, Shilla Monogram Xi'an [THE SHILLA]

A 3-D rendered image of Shilla Hotel's new China hotel, Shilla Monogram Xi'an [THE SHILLA]

 
“Shilla Monogram Xi'an will serve both business and leisure travelers as a lifestyle resort hotel,” the company said in a press release.
 
The Shilla is also preparing to open new properties in Yancheng, China, and Hanoi, Vietnam.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Shilla China

More in Industry

Korea, U.S. officials celebrate low-carbon ammonia plant project in Indiana

Korea to start trial run of Arctic shipping routes in Sept.: Oceans Ministry

Hotel Shilla to expand into Chinese market for first time with Shilla Monogram Xi'an hotel

No. of Korean medical institutions expanding overseas surges by 21% per year from 2016 to 2024

T'way Air, Air Premia to replace Korean Air, Asiana Airlines on key int'l routes

Related Stories

Hotel Shilla's Danang resort named Asia's leading lifestyle getaway

Shilla Stay to open Jeonju branch on Dec. 10

Good deals

Boy band n.SSign becomes new face of Shilla Duty Free

Korean mothers credit Hotel Shilla CEO's choices as rumors of son's CSAT score circulate

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)