Hotel Shilla to expand into Chinese market for first time with Shilla Monogram Xi'an hotel
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 13:16
- YOON SO-YEON
Hotel Shilla will open a lifestyle hotel under its Shilla Monogram brand in Xi’an, China, on Feb. 2, marking its first expansion into the Chinese market under the Shilla name.
The move is part of the company’s overseas growth strategy, which currently involves three of its hotel brands: the luxury flagship The Shilla, the upscale Shilla Stay and upper upscale Shilla Monogram. The Xi’an property will be the third Shilla Monogram location, with the first having opened in Da Nang, Vietnam, in 2020 and the second in Gangneung, Gangwon, in 2025.
The new hotel will have 264 rooms across 22 floors and facilities including three restaurants — a Korean restaurant, a Chinese restaurant and an all-day dining option — as well as a lounge, fitness center, sauna and indoor pool. The Korean and Chinese restaurants will each be able to seat 80 guests and have private rooms aimed at visitors on work trips and tourist groups.
Due to Korea's visa-free travel policy to China, Xi’an has seen growing demand from both tourists and business travelers. The Shilla Monogram Xi'an will be located near Gaoxin, the city’s high-tech development zone, which houses many multinational electronics and IT companies.
“Shilla Monogram Xi'an will serve both business and leisure travelers as a lifestyle resort hotel,” the company said in a press release.
The Shilla is also preparing to open new properties in Yancheng, China, and Hanoi, Vietnam.
