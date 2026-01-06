 Imported car sales jump nearly 17% in 2025, BMW tops list for 3rd year
Imported car sales jump nearly 17% in 2025, BMW tops list for 3rd year

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 11:39
Export-bound cars are lined up at Pyeongtaek Port in Gyeonggi on Dec. 29, 2025. [YONHAP]

Sales of imported vehicles in Korea increased nearly 17 percent on year in 2025, with BMW maintaining its market lead in the country for the third consecutive year, industry data showed Tuesday.
 
According to the data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (Kaida), registrations of new imported passenger cars totaled 307,377 last year, up 16.7 percent from 263,288 in 2024.
 

In December alone, new registrations came to 28,608, up 21.6 percent from a year earlier.
 
Kaida attributed the annual market growth to increased demand for foreign electric vehicles (EVs) and an expansion of new product lineups.
 
By brand, BMW led the market with 77,127 vehicles sold in 2025, followed by Mercedes-Benz with 68,467 units and Tesla with 59,916 units. Volvo ranked fourth with 14,903 units, trailed by Lexus at 14,891 units.
 
By fuel type, hybrids dominated the market with 174,218 units, or 56.7 percent, followed by EVs at 29.7 percent, gasoline models at 12.5 percent and diesel vehicles at 1.1 percent.

Yonhap
tags cars

