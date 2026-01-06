Korea, U.S. officials celebrate low-carbon ammonia plant project in Indiana

Senior Korean and U.S. officials underlined their commitment Monday to expanding bilateral economic cooperation, as they attended an event to celebrate a low-carbon ammonia plant project in Indiana that involves enterprises from both countries.Seoul's Land Minister Kim Yun-duk, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly and other officials joined the event in Washington for the project that Samsung E&A, a Korean construction and project management firm, has secured together with Wabash Valley Resources, a U.S. energy developer.With financial support from both governments, the project seeks to build a facility in West Terre Haute that will produce 500,000 tonnes of environmentally friendly ammonia annually and has the capacity to capture 1.67 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, according to Samsung E&A. The produced ammonia will be used as fertilizer for farmland in the United States.Kim stressed the project as an achievement that was made possible through the two governments' policy financing and cooperation between the two countries' enterprises."[Through the project] the U.S. will secure stable supplies of fertilizer, with the local community getting new jobs," the minister said during the event. "The Korean company will take one step further to the North American energy market."He also pointed out that the project will be a "good example of future energy production that protects the environment while reviving the industry.""This project will be an opportunity for a paradigm shift for bilateral cooperation given that a Korean construction firm, which has focused on building manufacturing plants in the U.S., pushes for a new type of a cooperation project," he said.Danly voiced hope that the project will be "the first of many" cooperation efforts between the two countries."The talent and know-how that the engineers and builders of Korea have are second to none, and the United States wants to find as many opportunities and partner with Korea as we can," he said.He also said that though the two countries have various types of scarcity, "together, the two countries are going to be able to forge an even deeper partnership than we already have."The deputy secretary noted that U.S. President Donald Trump's vision is to achieve peace and prosperity across the world and "mutually beneficial economic partnerships.""This project is an example of that, and the partnership between the U.S. and Korea is an example of that kind of mutually beneficial trade," he said.Prior to the event, Kim and Danly held bilateral talks. They are said to have discussed ways to expand investment cooperation by using the two countries' policy financing tools.Yonhap