 Korea to start trial run of Arctic shipping routes in Sept.: Oceans Ministry
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 13:32
An opening ceremony of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries' headquarters in the southeastern city of Busan is held on Dec. 23, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
The government plans to conduct a trial voyage along Arctic shipping routes from the port city of Busan to Rotterdam in the Netherlands around September, the acting oceans minister said.
 
"The government plans to operate a 3,000 20-foot equivalent unit container ship on a trial run from Busan to Rotterdam this year, and support the construction of icebreakers and other polar-class vessels," acting Oceans Minister Kim Sung-bum told a press briefing held Monday.
 

"We plan to secure a vessel for the trial voyage and pursue consultations with Russia in the first half of the year," Kim said, adding the trial run is expected to take place around September.
 
Cooperation with Moscow is essential, as Russia requires permits for vessels transiting waters related to Arctic routes, he noted.
 
Korea is seeking to open and expand northern shipping corridors to provide shorter and more efficient trade links between Asia and Europe, and to turn Busan and the surrounding southern regions into a global maritime hub.

