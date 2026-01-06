LG demonstrates CLOiD robot, aims for 'Zero Labor Home'
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 15:51 Updated: 06 Jan. 2026, 15:53
LG Electronics unveiled the live demonstration of its home robot, LG CLOiD, for the first time on Monday, the day before the official opening of CES 2026 in Las Vegas.
At a press tour held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the company showcased CLOiD performing household tasks in real time.
Designed as a home robot specialized in domestic chores, CLOiD moves on wheels and is equipped with two robotic arms. LG Electronics introduced the robot this year as part of its “Zero Labor Home” vision, aiming to reduce the burden of housework and expand leisure time.
During the demonstration, CLOiD carried out a range of household tasks that illustrated the potential for robots to take over domestic labor. Using five independently moving fingers, the robot retrieved a milk carton from a refrigerator and folded towels.
However, the robot showed limitations in its current stage of development, with sluggish movement and failure to grasp a key during one task.
“Our ambition is more than creating a simple home assistant without extra input from users,” said LG Electronics CEO Lyu Jae-cheol at LG’s “World Premier” event on Monday. “LG will take the next step with new solutions, including space-driven robots. In this journey, we will set a new standard for the future of home life.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE GA-RAM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)