 T'way Air, Air Premia to replace Korean Air, Asiana Airlines on key int'l routes
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 12:02
T'way Air aircraft [T'WAY]

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has selected replacement airlines for key international routes affected by the merger of Korean Air Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., part of remedies ordered by antitrust regulators, sources said Tuesday.
 
According to the ministry, T'way Air Co. was selected as Korean Air and Asiana Airlines' replacement carrier for the Incheon-Jakarta route, Air Premia Inc. for the Incheon-Honolulu route and Alaska Airlines Inc. for the Incheon-Seattle route.
 

The ministry said the selections were made in line with corrective measures ordered by the Fair Trade Commission, which required the transfer of routes where competition concerns were identified.
 
The replacement carriers are expected to begin operations on the routes starting in the first half of the year, officials said.

