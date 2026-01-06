Samsung Electronics unveils new Galaxy Book6 series laptops at CES 2026
Published: 06 Jan. 2026, 18:10
LAS VEGAS — Samsung Electronics unveiled its new Galaxy Book6 series laptops in Las Vegas — where the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology trade show, CES 2026, is currently taking place — on Monday.
The Galaxy Book6 series comprises the Galaxy Book6 and the Galaxy Book6 Pro, both of which have 14-inch and 16-inch versions, and the Galaxy Book6 Ultra, which only has a 16-inch model. However, the Ultra comes in two variants, depending on the internal and external graphics card configuration.
According to Samsung, the new lineup features significant and comprehensive performance upgrades for the processor, graphics, display, audio and design.
“This is a completely new product, unlike anything we've released before,” Lee Min-cheol, the executive vice president, said. “We focused on delivering a strong performance and providing a solid foundation.”
The laptops are equipped with Intel’s next-generation PC chip — the Intel Core Ultra Series 3, code-named “Panther Lake” — which features a neural processing unit (NPU) capable of up to 50 trillion operations per second. The chip, which Intel unveiled at CES 2026, has been incorporated into the Galaxy Book6 ahead of competitors. As AI PCs require high-speed processing of large datasets, Samsung significantly enhanced the NPU specs to serve as the device's brain.
To address the increased heat generated by more powerful processors, Samsung also upgraded the thermal management system. Previously, the vapor chamber, a cooling solution that disperses internal heat, was reserved for Ultra models, but Samsung has added the feature to the Pro.
“Thermal efficiency in the Pro model has improved by over 35 percent compared to its predecessor,” Lee said.
The Ultra model adopts a new fan structure that disperses heat through the rear and sides and includes a larger heat sink to maintain stable performance. The external component version of the Ultra model is equipped with Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 5060 or 5070 graphics cards, enabling users to quickly generate AI images, play back and edit videos and run games.
The 16-inch Pro and Ultra models offer the longest battery life in Galaxy Book history, allowing up to 30 hours of video playback — five hours longer than the previous generation. The Ultra model also features ultrafast charging, reaching up to 63 percent battery in just 30 minutes, making it convenient for use on the go.
In terms of design, Samsung made the devices thinner for better portability. The Galaxy Book6 Ultra is 1.1 millimeters (0.04 inches) slimmer than the previous model at 15.4 millimeters, and the 16-inch Galaxy Book6 Pro is 0.6 millimeters thinner at 11.9 millimeters. Samsung plans to release the Pro and Ultra models on Jan. 27, with the base Galaxy Book6 model following in March.
