More in Arts & Design

Kansong Art Museum to donate stone lion statues guarding entrance to China

Art in Seoul: What to see and where to be in 2026

Basquiat exhibit at DDP dives deep into the mind of artist who helped define pop culture

Iconic Korean artworks from Lee Kun-hee's collection now available for free for Samsung TVs

Seoul Metropolitan Dance Theatre riding streak of sellouts into final show of the year, 'Artist Lab: Duo'