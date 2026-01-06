Dubai chewy cookies online map shows store locations and stock levels in real time
Published: 06 Jan. 2026
WOO JI-WON
Korea’s latest dessert obsession, the Dubai chewy cookie, now has its own map.
Launched Monday, Dubaicookiemap pinpoints cafes and bakeries selling the Dubai jjondeuk cookie, which literally translates to the Dubai chewy cookie, and allows enthusiasts to check stock levels in real time.
On the website, a cartoon cookie icon symbolizes a store that sells the dessert. Hundreds of stores are already out of stock.
The independent developer who created the map verifies that each store sells the Dubai chewy cookie by confirming stores' inventories with their respective owners and allowing workers to directly update the number of cookies left on the platform. However, users are advised to personally contact stores that have less than 10 cookies in stock.
The Dubai cookie is less of a cookie than a dense, chewy sphere, with pistachio kataifi, a type of dough, wrapped in melted marshmallow and finished with a coating of chocolate powder on the outside.
Dubaicookiemap comes as the dessert's popularity surges nationwide, with social media flooded with posts from people enjoying the sweet treat or disclosing a seller's location. Many customers line up outside of stores long before opening hours, and some are left frustrated when the cookies sell out before they can buy them since the demand far outpaces most cafes' production capabilities.
