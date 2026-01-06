Roosevelt’s four freedoms and Trump's actions (KOR)

On Jan. 6, 1941, in Washington, Franklin D. Roosevelt stood at the rostrum of the U.S. Capitol to deliver the annual State of the Union address. In that speech, delivered as the world edged closer to total war, Roosevelt laid out what he called four essential freedoms that should underpin a secure future.He framed them with unusual breadth. First was freedom of speech and expression everywhere in the world. Second was freedom of every person to worship God in their own way everywhere in the world. Third was freedom from want, defined not simply as charity but as economic arrangements that would ensure a healthy and peaceful life for all citizens everywhere. Fourth was freedom from fear, which he described as a global reduction of armaments so thorough that no nation would be in a position to commit physical aggression against a neighbor.Roosevelt’s formulation went beyond the traditional understanding of liberty as a limit on state power. He argued that governments had an affirmative duty not only to refrain from violating freedom of expression and religion but also to protect people from poverty and fear. By extending freedom from a negative concept to a positive one, Roosevelt insisted that these goals should not be deferred to some distant future. They were, he said, objectives that had to be achieved in his own time by confronting violent dictatorships head on.Less than a year later, on Dec. 7, 1941, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor. The United States declared war the following day. What Roosevelt later called a “sleeping giant” entered the conflict with the stated aim of securing those four freedoms on a global scale. The speech’s influence did not end with the war. Its principles were echoed in the Atlantic Charter, the United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, turning a wartime address into a lasting reference point for the international order.That legacy invites reflection today. With U.S. President Donald Trump once again in office and reports circulating of a sudden U.S. military operation that resulted in the detention of Nicolás Maduro, Roosevelt’s four freedoms take on renewed relevance.1941년 1월 6일 워싱턴 DC 프랭클린 D 루스벨트(사진) 대통령이 미국 국회의사당 연단에 섰다. 미국 대통령의 신년 초 의회 연설인 연두교서를 위해서였다. 루스벨트는 그 자리에서 이른바 네 가지 자유의 중요성을 역설했다.“미래에, 안보를 도모하는 우리는, 인간에게 필수적인 네 가지 자유에 기반한 세계를 지향합니다. 첫째는 전 세계 어디에서나 언론과 의사 표현의 자유가 보장될 것. 둘째는 전 세계 어디에서나 모든 사람이 원하는 방식으로 신을 섬길 자유가 보장될 것. 셋째는 전 세계 어디에서나 결핍으로부터의 자유가, 각국이 자국민에게 건강하고 평화로운 삶을 보장하는 경제적 약속이 보장될 것. 넷째는 전 세계 어디에서나 공포로부터의 자유가, 말하자면 어떤 나라도 인접국에 상대로 물리적 침략을 할 수 없게끔 철저한 군비 축소가 보장될 것.”루스벨트는 국가가 표현의 자유와 신앙의 자유를 침해하지 않는 차원을 넘어, 빈곤과 공포로부터 국민을 지키기 위해 나서야 한다고 주장했다. 이렇게 자유의 개념을 소극적 자유에서 적극적 자유까지 확장한 루스벨트는 그 이상을 먼 미래로 미루지 말아야 한다고, 우리 시대에 폭력적 독재자와 맞서 성취해야 한다고 외쳤다. 자유민주주의의 이상을 갱신하며 그 실현을 위해 파시즘과 맞서 싸우겠다는 의지를 드러낸 것이다.그해 12월 7일 일본은 진주만 공습을 감행했다. 다음날인 8일 미국은 일본에 선전포고를 했다. 잠들어 있던 거인이 깨어나 전 세계에 네 가지 자유를 보장하기 위한 싸움에 뛰어든 것이다. 그 후 루스벨트의 연설은 대서양 헌장, UN 헌장, 세계인권선언 등에도 반영되면서 역사의 이정표가 되었다. 트럼프 미국 대통령의 전격적인 군사 작전으로 마두로 베네수엘라 대통령이 체포된 지금, 문득 네 가지 자유 연설을 곱씹어보지 않을 수 없다.